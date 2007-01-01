About WQXR's American Standards

WQXR’s American Standards is an unparalleled showcase for this timeless music spanning the entire history of the songbook, from early Tin Pan Alley recordings to interpretations by contemporary artists. This is your home for enduring music by legendary composers and songwriters, bought to life by Ella Fitzgerald, Dianne Reeves, Frank Sinatra, Cécile McLorin Salvant, and many more. It’s the sound of a diverse and dynamic America, with the songs and voices that have filled theaters and scored films for nearly a century.

