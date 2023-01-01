Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
WQBA - Univision America 1140 AM

WQBA - Univision America 1140 AM

Radio WQBA - Univision America 1140 AM
Radio WQBA - Univision America 1140 AM

WQBA - Univision America 1140 AM

Miami FLFloridaUSATalkNewsSpanish

About WQBA - Univision America 1140 AM

WQBA - Univision America 1140 AM is a radio station based out of Miami, Florida, providing listeners with a dynamic blend of news, talk, and sports coverage in Spanish. Known as "La Poderosa," the station appeals to a wide range of listeners who crave for the latest updates on local and national news, opinions and sports, in the Spanish language.

The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the most important soccer matches and leagues such as La Liga, Liga MX, and Copa Libertadores, as well as extensive coverage of other sports popular among the Latino community such as baseball and boxing. They also feature talk shows with experts and analysts that provide in-depth analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the league.

WQBA - Univision America 1140 AM is the ultimate destination for Spanish-speaking sports fans in Miami, Florida and surrounding areas. Tune in to WQBA - Univision America 1140 AM for the best in Spanish-language news, talk and sports coverage, you'll find everything you need to know about the teams and sports you love on WQBA - Univision America 1140 AM.

