About WJKL - K-LOVE 94.3 FM

You need beautiful sounds from christian music in order to wake up in the morning or to get in a good mood during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the popular station WJKL - K-LOVE 94.3 FM for the age group 25-34. On the list of the most popular stations, WJKL has achieved a solid 1362nd place. Here the listeners are provided with a diverse bouquetwith sixty-four streams. On WJKL, despite music you also get a lot of information about religion. All contents are provided in English.

