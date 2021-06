WDTK - The Patriot 1400 AM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ (1) Thank you, but we were unable to process your rating. Please try it again later.

add </> Embed

WDTK, known on the air as The Patriot, is a conservative-oriented news/talk radio station based in Detroit.

WDTK, known on the air as The Patriot, is a conservative-oriented news/talk radio station based in Detroit.