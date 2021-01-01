Radio Logo
Ansonia, USA / Ballads, Love
About WADS - Radio Amor 690 AM

Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from ballads? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the top station WADS - Radio Amor 690 AM. It is ranked no. 1785 on our top list from our listeners. This broadcast is the no. 1 of good entertainment. Not only music but also news and comments are an integral part of WADS's program. It is presented in Spanish.

