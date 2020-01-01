About VUT FM

Based on broadcasting to the Vaal Region in the deep south of Gauteng, V,U,T fm is becoming the true rhythm of the river. VUT FM broadcast an urban blend of current hits, with specific focus on the local music industry. Over the last two years VUT FM has grown in stature, and competed against some of the best commercial broadcasters that all overlap around the area, the music blend on the station has became part and parcel studying and starting the working life in the Vaal.