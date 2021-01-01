HomeRadio StationsPop
Viva La Radio! Emozioni Italiane
Viva La Radio! Emozioni Italiane
Viva La Radio! Emozioni Italiane
★★★★★ (0)
Thank you, but we were unable to process your rating. Please try it again later.
add
</>
Embed
Viva La Radio! Emozioni Italiane is The First Radio dedicated to the italian "Canzone d'Autore" and to the Great Interpreters.
Viva La Radio! Emozioni Italiane is The First Radio dedicated to the italian "Canzone d'Autore" and to the Great Interpreters.
Similar Stations
About Viva La Radio! Emozioni Italiane
Viva La Radio! Emozioni Italiane is The First Radio dedicated to the italian "Canzone d'Autore" and to the Great Interpreters. It's meant to change the dna of thematic italian radio, always perceived as "generalist": broadcasting just quality music, without limits of time and genre, excludig mere commercial hits. A truly alternative proposal, according to both musical choiches and programing quality. Italian "Canzone d'Autore", new featuring cantautori! Let the sound of words involve you at 360°. Let the italian Emotions in! "Station website