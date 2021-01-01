Our Website works only partly with Internet Explorer. Please use Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Viva La Radio! Emozioni Italiane is The First Radio dedicated to the italian "Canzone d'Autore" and to the Great Interpreters.
Rome, Italy / Pop
About Viva La Radio! Emozioni Italiane

Viva La Radio! Emozioni Italiane is The First Radio dedicated to the italian "Canzone d'Autore" and to the Great Interpreters. It's meant to change the dna of thematic italian radio, always perceived as "generalist": broadcasting just quality music, without limits of time and genre, excludig mere commercial hits. A truly alternative proposal, according to both musical choiches and programing quality. Italian "Canzone d'Autore", new featuring cantautori! Let the sound of words involve you at 360°. Let the italian Emotions in! "

