Powered by RND
Radio StationsThe Freak
Listen to The Freak in the App
Listen to The Freak in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Freak

Radio The Freak
The best Rock, Folk & 'Freaky' Music from over five decades.
IrelandClassic RockEnglish

Similar Stations

About The Freak

The best Rock, Folk & 'Freaky' Music from over five decades.

Station website

Listen to The Freak, Zenith Classic Rock and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Freak: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Dave & Chuck the Freak: Full Show
    Dave & Chuck the Freak: Full Show
    Comedy

Top podcasts

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/21/2025 - 7:00:22 AM