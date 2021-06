TBJS Radio Network

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ (0) Thank you, but we were unable to process your rating. Please try it again later.

add </> Embed

Today’s New Country, Yesterday’s Favorites, mixed with Oklahoma Red Dirt, and the Outlaws we've grown to love!

Today’s New Country, Yesterday’s Favorites, mixed with Oklahoma Red Dirt, and the Outlaws we've grown to love!