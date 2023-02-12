Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
'Radio Sumerki' is a lounge station - satellite project of a FM-programm 'Sumerki'. This radio presents a tasty world of lounge music and podcasts.
Ekaterinburg, Russia - Instrumental, Chillout, Russian, English
About Radio Sumerki

'Radio Sumerki' is a lounge station - satellite project of a FM-programm 'Sumerki'. Every day this radio presents a tasty world of lounge music, podcasts and music of its guests. On the air since 2007.

