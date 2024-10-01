About Strictly House - DeepDownDirty

DeepDownDirty was founded in 2016 for these following reasons: To provide promotional support to underground music producers; To develop a supportive creative community; To encourage collaboration between producers as well as with other indie labels.

This small Southwest London-based label has had the pleasure of working with established, well-respected members of the electronic music community such as Lucien Foort and Phil Hartnoll (of Orbital) and will in 2018 be running a competition on behalf of Brighton Music Conference, a nod to the DeepDownDirty brand from an industry event which has delighted the owner of this young label.

The label continues to forge exciting alliances with like-minded music creators and vocalists; its project focus always being a simple: maximum creativity. The result is a rainbow of eclectic electronic music releases worth searching through for that special track which will delight the listener.

