Radio Stalingrad plays traditional songs of the war years from the legendary artists as well as songs about war and post-war russian accomplishments.
About Radio Stalingrad Радио Сталинград
Radio Stalingrad plays traditional songs of the war years from the legendary artists as well as songs about war and post-war russian accomplishments, released in the USSR. This channel aims to fully preserve the atmosphere of the great historical epoch.
