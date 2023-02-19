Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Stalingrad Радио Сталинград

Radio Stalingrad plays traditional songs of the war years from the legendary artists as well as songs about war and post-war russian accomplishments.
MoscowRussiaTraditional musicPopRussian
About Radio Stalingrad Радио Сталинград

Radio Stalingrad plays traditional songs of the war years from the legendary artists as well as songs about war and post-war russian accomplishments, released in the USSR. This channel aims to fully preserve the atmosphere of the great historical epoch.

