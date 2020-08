Radio Shadhin 92.4 FM is a radio station broadcasting from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

Radio Shadhin 92.4 FM is a radio station broadcasting from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Here you may listen to indian Folklore as well as western Pop music. Radio Shadhin 92.4 FM - Rise up!