Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Station
  • Playlist
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomeStations80s
RSA RADIO

RSA RADIO

RSA RADIO

RSA RADIO

add
</>
Embed
With the lagest coverage in Bavaria, Germany. We stream an interesting, well varied mix in oldies, German schlager and classics.
Kempten, Germany / 80s 90s Pop
With the lagest coverage in Bavaria, Germany. We stream an interesting, well varied mix in oldies, German schlager and classics.
App Store
Google Play Store

Similar Stations

AllgäuHIT
Radio Galaxy Allgäu
Das neue Radio Seefunk
BAYERN 1 - Schwaben
Radio Vorarlberg
HITRADIO RT1 SÜDSCHWABEN
Allgäuer Heimatmelodie
Radio Oberland
R.SA - Live
Radio 7
Radio Heimatmelodie
BAYERN 1 - Oberbayern

About RSA RADIO

Broadcasting as the radio station out of the metropolis with the lagest coverage in Bavaria, Germany for the Allgäuer society in the north, south, east and west Allgäu as well as the region at the lake Constnce. We stream an interesting, well varied mix in oldies, German schlager and classics.

Station website

App

Listen to RSA RADIO, AllgäuHIT and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

RSA RADIOKempten80s, 90s, Pop
AllgäuHITSonthofen80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Galaxy AllgäuKemptenPop
RSA RADIOKempten80s, 90s, Pop
RSA RADIOKempten80s, 90s, Pop
AllgäuHITSonthofen80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Galaxy AllgäuKemptenPop
RSA RADIOKempten80s, 90s, Pop
RSA RADIOKempten80s, 90s, Pop
AllgäuHITSonthofen80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Galaxy AllgäuKemptenPop
RSA RADIOKempten80s, 90s, Pop

Radio your way - Download now for free

RSA RADIO: Frequencies

Löbau-Stadt 87.6 FM
Sonthofen 87.7 FM
Kaufbeuren 88.2 FM
Freital 88.3 FM
Oschatz / Telekom 89.1 FM
Dresden-Wachwitz 89.2 FM
Oberstdorf 89.3 FM
Markneukirchen 89.6 FM
Freiberg/Hauptpostamt 90.6 FM
Chemnitz-Reichenhain 91 FM
Torgau/Brauerei 91.1 FM
Mügeln 91.2 FM
Nossen 91.4 FM
Oelsnitz (Vogtland) 91.5 FM
Oberstaufen 92.1 FM
Wilkau-Haßlau 92.3 FM
Reichenbach/Mylau 92.4 FM
Weiler (Allgäu)/Simmerberg-Oberberg 92.7 FM
Immenstadt 93 FM
Stollberg 93.4 FM
Plauen/Tannenhof 93.5 FM
Freiberg-Niederschöna 94.4 FM
Wurzen 95 FM
Kempten/Zentralhaus 96.7 FM
Hoyerswerda 96.9 FM
Kempten/Eschachberg 97.6 FM
Marktoberdorf 97.9 FM
Füssen 98 FM
Leipzig-Neuschönefeld 98.2 FM
Flöha 98.4 FM
Beilrode 99.6 FM
Elsterberg 99.7 FM
Rothenburg (Oberlausitz) 100 FM
Zittau 100 FM
Hindelang 100.2 FM
Leisnig-West 100.5 FM
Olbernhau 101 FM
Lindau/Hoyerberg 103.6 FM
Annaberg-Buchholz 104.8 FM
Görlitz/Fichtenhöhe 105.1 FM
Obergünzburg 105.2 FM
Ebersbach 106.1 FM
Mittelberg/Gundkopf (Bergstation) (A) 106.1 FM
Eisenberg 106.3 FM
Riesa 106.4 FM
Wilthen 106.5 FM
Sohland 107 FM
Grimma 107.4 FM
Fichtelberg (Erzgebirge) 107.7 FM
Auerbach (Vogtland) 107.9 FM
Döbeln 107.9 FM

RSA RADIO: Stations in Family

Allgäuer Heimatmelodie
RSA RADIO
RSA Radio Ostallgäu
RSA Radio Oberallgäu
Griaß Di‘ Allgäu Radio
RSA Radio Westallgäu