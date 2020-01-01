Radio Logo
31 Stations by 1A-Webradio

radio SAW
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
1A 70er Hits
Germany / 70s, Rock, Funk, Oldies
1A 90er Hits
Germany / Rock, 90s, Pop, Rap
radio SAW Party
Magdeburg, Germany / Electro, Pop, Discofox
1A Deutsche Hits
Germany / Pop, Rock, Easy Listening, Schlager
radio SAW 80er
Magdeburg, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Hits
1A 80er Hits
Germany / 80s, Pop, Oldies, Hits
1A Rocksongs
Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Hits
1A Partyhits
Germany / Electro, Hits, Pop, Discofox
radio SAW 90er
Magdeburg, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, Rap
1A 2000er Hits
Germany / Hip Hop, House, Pop, Hits
1A Neuheiten
Germany / Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
radio SAW 70er
Magdeburg, Germany / 70s, Rock, Funk, Oldies
radio SAW Deutsch
Magdeburg, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Rock, Easy Listening
1A Modern Rock
Germany / Rock, Alternative, Pop, Punk
radio SAW Good Life
Magdeburg, Germany / Chillout, Pop, Easy Listening
Rockland Sachsen-Anhalt
Magdeburg, Germany / Rock
1A Urban Music
Germany / Hip Hop, Urban, Rap, R'n'B
radio SAW 2000er
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Hip Hop, House, Hits
1A Good Life
Germany / Chillout, Pop, Easy Listening
radio SAW Fitness
Magdeburg, Germany / Hits, Electro
1A Partyschlager
Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
radio SAW Neuheiten
Magdeburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Hits
radio SAW Partyschlager
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Schlager, Hits
radio SAW Rock
Magdeburg, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Hits
1A Fitness
Germany / Electro, Hits
1A Hits für Kids
Germany / Electro, Pop, Hits
radio SAW Modern Rock
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Alternative, Punk, Rock
radio SAW Weihnachten
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Hits
radio SAW Hits für Kids
Magdeburg, Germany / Electro, Pop, Hits
radio SAW Urban Music
Magdeburg, Germany / Rap, Hip Hop, Urban, Top 40 & Charts