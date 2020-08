RMP 92.9 FM - La Radio du Reggae

RMP 92.9 FM is the only Reggae FM radio station in France. The program includes Reggae, Roots, Ragga, New Roots, Dancehall and Dub.

RMP 92.9 FM is the only Reggae FM radio station in France. The program includes Reggae, Roots, Ragga, New Roots, Dancehall and Dub.