About RetroHITS 96 FM - KYZX

RetroHITS 96 FM is a classic hits format-type station that specializes in playing the lost, rarely-heard, and never-played super hits of the 80s, 90s and early 2000s. We strive to play the widest variety of music rarely heard on other radio stations. Tired of the same old classic hit stations that play the same old music line-up? Tune in here! You will be glad that you did!