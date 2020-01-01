Reboot.fmBerlinAlternative, Indie, Pop, Rock
rundspruch.netHamburgElectro, Jazz, Chillout, Rock
Resonance FMLondonAlternative
Herbstradio broadcasts the core of Berlin's unknown creative scene that has been lost in the fog into your radio. We broadcasts from Clubs, Culture centres as well as from Literature festivals and Fairy tale days. We will play Concerts and DJ Sets, Radio culture and medial experiments, as well as Lectures, radio dramas, talk shows and selected international program.Station website