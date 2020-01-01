Radio Logo
RCI: 24 hours of programming itself, quality of both, audio and content without interruption, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Viseu, Portugal / News
About RCI Net 105.5 FM

RCI began as most radios in Portugal, pirate. We were in 1983. Some years later comes its legalization by the award of the greatest power in the region of Viseu. Has 24 hours of programming itself, a range of qualified employees and an infinite number of the most modern technical equipment, so that the issue is at its best in terms of quality of both audio and content without interruption, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Radio your way - Download now for free