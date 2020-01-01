Radio Logo
Penafiel
RCP: Radio is magic, surprise, joy is, is life.
Penafiel, Portugal / Pop
RCP: Radio is magic, surprise, joy is, is life.
About Rádio Clube Penafiel

RCP provides support as a means of social communication service, through careful service news information within the local, regional and national levels. Through spaces of opinion and reflection, give voice to individuals in the region. Because CPR is all those who hear, participate, who permanently live with us this public service project on frequency 91.8 FM. Radio is magic, surprise, joy is, is life.

Station website

Radio your way - Download now for free