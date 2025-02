Music should tell a story, and no music does so better than folk music, which is loved in all its forms across the world.

About ORS Radio Folk

Music should tell a story, and no music does so better than folk music, which is loved in all its forms across the world. Very few musical genres can break through cultural, religious and territorial boundaries, but this impossible feat has been conquered by Folk! Tune in for all your favourite hits from some of the best artists on the Folk scene.