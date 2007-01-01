About One Hit Wonders

One Hit Wonders: those amazing and often forgotten artists who gave us that "one" great memorable song. All of them are here! Presenting The Top One Hit Wonders of All Time! These are the recording artists that made their way to the upper regions of the record charts never to rise there again. A crazy mix of priceless memories from the 70's, 80's 90's and 2000's. Yes, they may have had only one major hit, but boy did they make it count! Giving you artists who milked their fifteen minutes of fame for all it was worth. Let the memories begin...

