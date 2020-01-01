Radio Logo
135 Stations by NRJ FR

NRJ METAL
Paris, France / Heavy Metal
NRJ MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ NEW HITS FRIDAY
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ NMA ARTISTE FEMININE FRANCOPHONE
Paris, France / Chanson
NRJ NMA ARTISTE FEMININE INTERNATIONALE
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ NMA ARTISTE MASCULIN FRANCOPHONE
Paris, France / Chanson
NRJ NMA ARTISTE MASCULIN INTERNATIONAL
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ NMA CHANSON FRANCAISE
Paris, France / Chanson
NRJ NMA CHANSON INTERNATIONALE
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ NMA CLIP DE L'ANNEE
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ NMA DJ DE L'ANNEE
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ NMA GROUPE - DUO FRANCOPHONE
Paris, France / Chanson
NRJ NMA GROUPE - DUO INTERNATIONAL
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ NMA REVELATION FRANCOPHONE
Paris, France / Chanson
NRJ NMA REVELATION INTERNATIONALE
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ POP LATINO
Paris, France / Latin
NRJ Pop RnB Dance
Paris, France / Pop, Electro, R'n'B
NRJ POP ROCK
Paris, France / Pop, Rock
NRJ POUR LE SPORT
Paris, France / Electro
NRJ PUNCHLINE
Paris, France / Hip Hop
NRJ PURE HITS ONLY
Paris, France / Pop, Hits
NRJ RAP
Paris, France / Rap
NRJ REMEMBER THAT
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ RNB FR
Paris, France / R'n'B
NRJ ROCK
Paris, France / Rock
NRJ SENTIMENTAL
Paris, France / Ballads
NRJ SUMMER PARTY
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ SUR LA ROUTE DES VACANCES
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ Taylor Swift
Paris, France / Pop
NRJ TECHNO STORY
Paris, France / Electro
NRJ TELETRAVAIL
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ TOP 200 2010'
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ TOUS LES HITS NUMERO 1
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ SUNNY HITS
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ WAZE
Paris, France / Hits