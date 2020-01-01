Radio Logo
51 Stations by NRJ CH

ENERGY Bern
Bern, Switzerland / Pop
Energy Zurich
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
ENERGY Basel
Basel, Switzerland / Pop
Energy Italy
Switzerland / Pop
Energy 80's
Zurich, Switzerland / 80s, Pop
Energy 00's
Switzerland / Pop
Energy One Hit Wonder
Switzerland / Rock, Hits, Pop
Energy Charts
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
Energy All Time Hits
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy Hits
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy Mundart
Bern, Switzerland / Pop
Energy Mix
Zurich, Switzerland / Hip Hop
Energy German
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, Pop, Rock
Energy 90's
Zurich, Switzerland / 90s
Energy Folk
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy US Top 40
Bern, Switzerland / Top 40 & Charts
NRJ Léman
Geneva, Switzerland / Top 40 & Charts
ENERGY 90s
Switzerland / 90s, Pop
Energy Del Mar
Bern, Switzerland / Chillout
Energy Xmas
Zurich, Switzerland / Rock, Pop
ENERGY Latin
Switzerland / Latin
Energy Dance
Zurich, Switzerland / Electro, House
Energy Girl
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
Energy Live Session
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits
Energy Balkan Hits
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy 10's
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy Air
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy At Work
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy Country Hits
Bern, Switzerland / Country
Energy Deep
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy Discover
Bern, Switzerland / Pop
Energy Fashion Night
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy French
Bern, Switzerland / Pop
Energy Happy
Bern, Switzerland / Pop
Energy Hits 2016
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy Hits 2017
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy Hits 2018
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy K-Pop
Bern, Switzerland / Pop
Energy Party Hits
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy Pop
Bern, Switzerland / Pop
Energy Rap
Bern, Switzerland / Rap
Energy Red Session
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy Reggae
Bern, Switzerland / Reggae
Energy Relax
Bern, Switzerland / Pop
Energy R'n'B & Hip-Hop
Bern, Switzerland / R'n'B
Energy Star Night
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy Strassenrap
Bern, Switzerland / Rap
Energy The Studio
Bern, Switzerland / Chillout
Energy Summer
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy User Charts
Bern, Switzerland / Top 40 & Charts