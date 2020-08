NJoy Club 80 is you Radio of the 80s.

About NJoy Club 80

NJoy Club 80 is you Radio of the 80s. As little sister of NjoyHit40 Media Group "Njoy Club 80" takes you on board of Marty McFly's famous DeLorean to travel musically to the 80s.