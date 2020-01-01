NDR 1 Welle Nord - Hits und Oldies
NDR 1 Welle Nord - Hits und Oldies
This NDR web radio from Schleswig-Holstein plays oldies, 80s hits and other pop classics spiced up by national news.
This NDR web radio from Schleswig-Holstein plays oldies, 80s hits and other pop classics spiced up by national news.
About NDR 1 Welle Nord - Hits und Oldies
This NDR web radio from Schleswig-Holstein plays oldies, 80s hits and other pop classics spiced up by national news. Station website
NDR 1 Welle Nord - Hits und Oldies: Podcasts in Family
NDR 1 Welle Nord - Hits und Oldies: Stations in Family