1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
37 Stations by
my105.ch
my105 RITMO LATINO
Zurich, Switzerland / Reggaeton, Latin
my105 Chill
Zurich, Switzerland / Chillout
my105 DJ Radio
Zurich, Switzerland / Trance, House, Drum'n'Bass, Electro
my105 Original
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, Pop
my105 Deep
Zurich, Switzerland / House
my105 All The Hits
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
my105 Nightbeats Deluxe
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, House, Electro
my105 Dance
Zurich, Switzerland / Electro, House
my105 In Da Club
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, Electro, Urban
my105 Summer Vibes
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, Pop
my105 DJ Nights
Zurich, Switzerland / Electro, House
my105 90s DANCE
Zurich, Switzerland / 90s
my105 AFROJACK
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro, Minimal
my105 ALISON WONDERLAND
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 BLASTERJAXX
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 BOB SINCLAR
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Reggae, Electro
my105 Charts
Zurich, Switzerland / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
my105 Deluxe
Zurich, Switzerland / Chillout, World
my105 DREIST
Zurich, Switzerland / Rap
my105 Fresh
Zurich, Switzerland / Top 40 & Charts
my105 History
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, Pop
my105 JAUZ
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 KAYZO
Zurich, Switzerland / Trap, Drum'n'Bass, Electro
my105 Love
Zurich, Switzerland / Ballads
my105 MARTIN GARRIX
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 Mashup
Zurich, Switzerland / Electro, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
my105 New Classics
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, Pop
my105 OLIVER HELDENS
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 Party
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop, Hits
my105 R3HAB
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 ROBIN SCHULZ
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 SAM FELDT
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 The Battle
Zurich, Switzerland / Hip Hop, Urban, Rap
my105 Today’s Best Music
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
my105 WAX MOTIF
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 X-MAS
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
my105 ZEDS DEAD
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro