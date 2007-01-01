Powered by RND
Musera Radio - Cool Breeze
Cool Breeze features the best R´n´B and Jazz music.\r\n
Cleveland, Ohio, USA - Jazz, R'n'B, English

About Musera Radio - Cool Breeze

Cool Breeze features the best music from artists such as Candy Dulfer, Boney James, Adele, Anita Baker, Wayman Tisdale, Sara Bareilles, Sade, George Benson and many more.\r\n

