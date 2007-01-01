Powered by RND
Radio StationsLegion Metal
Listen to Legion Metal in the App
Listen to Legion Metal in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Legion Metal

Radio Legion Metal
Legion metal features Symphonic, Gothic, Power Metal bands.
USAHeavy MetalEnglish

Similar Stations

About Legion Metal

Legion metal features Symphonic, Gothic, Power Metal bands.

Station website

Listen to Legion Metal, Radio Metal Sound and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Top podcasts

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/21/2025 - 5:56:11 AM