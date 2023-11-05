About Qué Buena 98.1 FM

Qué Buena 98.1 FM is a popular radio station that plays a mix of Spanish-language music, including regional Mexican, salsa, bachata, and cumbia. The station also features news, traffic updates, and a variety of programs and segments throughout the day, catering to the Hispanic community in the area. The station's slogan is "La que mueve tu ciudad" meaning the one that moves your city. Known for their lively and entertaining hosts, they create a fun and upbeat atmosphere that keeps listeners tuned in. They also have daily contests and giveaways, adding an extra layer of excitement for listeners. With a strong emphasis on community involvement, Qué Buena 98.1 FM is dedicated to highlighting local events and supporting local businesses. Tune in to Qué Buena 98.1 FM for the best in Spanish-language music, entertainment, and community news.

