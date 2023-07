About KMRB 1430 AM

Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from asian music to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the popular station KMRB 1430 AM. The position no. 454 on our top list is currently occupied by KMRB 1430 AM. With this selection you are well entertained. KMRB 1430 AM is just right for you if you want to be up-to-date. It is presented in Cantonese.