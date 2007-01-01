Top Stations
Top Stations
1
94 WIP Sportsradio
2
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
3
MSNBC
4
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
5
FOX News
6
CNN
7
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
8
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
9
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
10
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The MeidasTouch Podcast
2
The Daily
3
The Joe Rogan Experience
4
The Mel Robbins Podcast
5
Dateline NBC
6
Crime Junkie
7
Up First from NPR
8
Murder in the Moonlight
9
The Megyn Kelly Show
10
Fall of Civilizations Podcast
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Radio Stations
KJKL - K LOVE 88.7 FM
Listen to KJKL - K LOVE 88.7 FM in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
KJKL - K LOVE 88.7 FM
add
Embed
Oregon
USA
Christian Music
English
Similar Stations
KHTS 1220 AM
Canyon Country CA, Ballads, Pop
KKCT - Hot 97.5 FM
Mandan ND, Top 40 & Charts
WKVJ - K-LOVE 89.7 FM
Dannemora, Christian Music
Melodikos
Thessaloniki, Traditional music
GotRadio - Urban Lounge
R'n'B, Urban
FLN - Gentle Praise
Cambridge Springs, Christian Music, Gospel
About KJKL - K LOVE 88.7 FM
Station website
Listen to KJKL - K LOVE 88.7 FM, KHTS 1220 AM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
KJKL - K LOVE 88.7 FM
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
KJKL - K LOVE 88.7 FM: Podcasts in Family
K-LOVE News Podcast
News
K-LOVE Closer Look Podcast
News
KJKL - K LOVE 88.7 FM: Stations in Family
98.9 K-LOVE Radio WLKU
Rock Island IL, Christian Music
KLRJ - K-LOVE 94.9 FM
Aberdeen, Christian Music
WKVP - K-LOVE 106.9 FM
Camden, Christian Music, Hits
K-LOVE 80s
80s, Christian Music
WUKV - K-LOVE 88.3 FM
Portsmouth OH, Christian Music
WKVU - K-LOVE 107.3 FM
Utica, Christian Music
WQRP - K-LOVE 89.5 FM
Dayton OH, Christian Music
K-LOVE Birthday Blend
Christian Music, Pop
WKVH - K-LOVE 91.1 FM
Monticello FL, Christian Music
WKVZ - K-LOVE 102.1 FM
Dexter ME, Christian Music, Gospel
WKVV - K-LOVE 101.7 FM
Searsport ME, Christian Music, Gospel
WJKL - K-LOVE 94.3 FM
Glendale Heights IL, Christian Music
WKVJ - K-LOVE 89.7 FM
Dannemora, Christian Music
K-LOVE 2010s
Rocklin, Christian Music, Hits
K-LOVE 70s
70s, Christian Music
More stations from Oregon
KEJO - Joe Radio 1240 AM
Corvallis
750 The Game
Portland
KKNU - New Country 93.3 FM
Springfield-Eugene OR, Country
Americana Boogie Radio
Salem, Blues, Country, Rock
KFIR - Voice of the Valley 720 AM
Sweet Home, Talk
KGON Classic Rock 92.3 FM
Portland, Classic Rock, Rock
The X 100.7
Bend, Classic Rock
93.9 KPDQ-FM
Portland, Christian Contemporary, Christian Music
Whisperings Solo Piano Radio
Eugene, Classical, Jazz
KMHD - Jazz Radio 89.1 FM
Gresham, Jazz
KBNP - The Money Station 1410 AM
Portland
KAGO - The Rock 94.9 FM
Klamath Falls, Rock
KCMB - 104.7 FM
Baker City, Country
KWRL 102.3 The River
La Grande, Pop
KMUN - Coast Community Radio 91.9 FM
Astoria OR, Classical, Jazz, Pop
KLAD - The Sports Legend 960 AM
Klamath Falls, Talk
KBOY - 95.7 FM
Medford, Classic Rock
KLAD-FM 92.5 FM
Klamath Falls, Country
KAKT - The Wolf 105.1 FM
Phoenix, Country
KINK - 101.9 FM
Portland, Alternative
KBOO - Portland Radio Station 90.7 FM
Portland, Pop
KWVA U of O Campus Radio 88.1
Eugene
KFXX - ESPN Radio The Fan 1080 AM
Portland
KTEC 89.5 FM
Klamath Falls, Alternative
OPB - Morning News
Portland, Talk
All Classical
Portland, Classical
WLOB News Talk
Portland, Talk, Talk
KMUZ 88.5 FM
Turner OR, Pop
KRDM La Bronca
Bend, Ranchera
KCMX NewsTalk 880
Medford, Talk, Talk
Top podcasts
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships
Dateline NBC
True Crime, News, Society & Culture
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Murder in the Moonlight
True Crime
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
Fall of Civilizations Podcast
History
Morbid
True Crime, Comedy
The Ezra Klein Show
Society & Culture, News, Government
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
48 Hours
True Crime, TV & Film, News
Candace
News, Politics, Society & Culture
My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
True Crime
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
The Dan Bongino Show
News, News Commentary
Crook County
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
Pod Save America
News, Politics
Stuff You Should Know
Society & Culture
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
Sports
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
20/20
True Crime
Morning Wire
News, Daily News
The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, History
The Rest Is History
History
The Toast
Comedy, TV & Film
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.8.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/21/2025 - 7:07:23 AM