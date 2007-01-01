Top Stations
Top Stations
1
94 WIP Sportsradio
2
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
3
MSNBC
4
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
5
FOX News
6
CNN
7
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
8
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
9
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
10
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The MeidasTouch Podcast
2
The Daily
3
The Joe Rogan Experience
4
The Mel Robbins Podcast
5
Dateline NBC
6
Crime Junkie
7
Up First from NPR
8
Murder in the Moonlight
9
The Megyn Kelly Show
10
Fall of Civilizations Podcast
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Radio Stations
KGFX-FM - The River 92.7 FM
Listen to KGFX-FM - The River 92.7 FM in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
KGFX-FM - The River 92.7 FM
(20)
add
Embed
Pierre SD
South Dakota
USA
Hits
Pop
English
Similar Stations
KMXL - Mike FM 95.1 FM
Carthage MO, Pop
KBFL - The JOCK 99.9 FM
Springfield MO, Talk, Pop
KFLW - The Fort 98.9 FM
St. Robert MO, Pop
KEEZ-FM - Z99 99.1 FM
Mankato MN, Hits
KGTM - Star 98 98.1 FM
Rexburg ID, Hits, Pop
KELO-FM 101.9 FM
Sioux Falls SD, Pop
KEHK - Star 102.3 FM
Brownsville, Pop
KQKY - Hits 106 105.9 FM
Kearney NE, Hits
KWAW - Magic 100.3 FM
Garapan-Saipan, Pop
KKND - 106.7 The Krewe
New Orleans, Hits, Pop
KEZE - Hot 96.9 FM
Spokane WA, Hits
KBBY-FM - B 95.1 FM
Ventura CA, Pop
About KGFX-FM - The River 92.7 FM
Station website
Listen to KGFX-FM - The River 92.7 FM, KMXL - Mike FM 95.1 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
KGFX-FM - The River 92.7 FM
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
KGFX-FM - The River 92.7 FM: Stations in Family
KGFX - Dakota Country 1060 AM
Pierre SD, Country
More stations from South Dakota
KDDX - XROCK 101.1
Rapid City SD, Rock
KTWB Big Country 92.5
Sioux Falls, Country
KELQ - KELO 107.9 FM
Flandreau SD
KJBI - The Eagle 100.1 FM
Fort Pierre SD, Hits
KSQY 95.1 K-SKY
Rapid City, Rock
KCCR 1240 AM
Pierre SD, Hits
KELO 1320 AM
Sioux Falls SD
KGFX-FM River 92.7
Pierre, Top 40 & Charts
KESD - South Dakota Public Radio 2 88.3 FM
Brookings SD, Classical
KLRJ - K-LOVE 94.9 FM
Aberdeen, Christian Music
KDLO - Country 96.9 FM
Watertown, Country, Hits
KLMP - The Light 88.3 FM
Randsfjord, Christian Music
KZOY - Sunny Radio 93.3 fm
Sioux Falls SD, 80s, Hits
103.7 KRRO
Sioux Falls, Rock
SDPB HD-2 Classical
Rapid City SD, Classical
KGFX - Dakota Country 1060 AM
Pierre SD, Country
Oldies Channel 98.7 FM KISD
Sioux Falls, Oldies
KPLO-FM 94 Country
Pierre, Talk
KBRK 1430 AM
Brookings SD, Pop
KBJM 1400 AM
Lemmon SD, Country
KGRH 88.1 FM
Loomis SD, Christian Music, Gospel
KQRQ Q92.3
Rapid City, Hits
KGIM - ESPN Radio 1420
Aberdeen
KKYA 93.1 FM
Yankton SD, Country, Hits
KAUR - Augustana College Radio
Sioux Falls SD, Pop
PAT PARADISE ROCK STATION
Sioux Falls SD, Classic Rock, Rock
KKLS-FM - Hot 104.7 FM
Sinzig, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
KIKN-FM - Kickin' 100 100.5 FM
Salem, Country, Hits
Badlands Classic Rock
Rapid City, Classic Rock, Rock
Top podcasts
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships
Dateline NBC
True Crime, News, Society & Culture
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Murder in the Moonlight
True Crime
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
Fall of Civilizations Podcast
History
Morbid
True Crime, Comedy
The Ezra Klein Show
Society & Culture, News, Government
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
48 Hours
True Crime, TV & Film, News
Candace
News, Politics, Society & Culture
My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
True Crime
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
The Dan Bongino Show
News, News Commentary
Crook County
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
Pod Save America
News, Politics
Stuff You Should Know
Society & Culture
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
Sports
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
20/20
True Crime
Morning Wire
News, Daily News
The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, History
The Rest Is History
History
The Toast
Comedy, TV & Film
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.8.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/21/2025 - 7:06:44 AM