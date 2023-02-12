Indie 97.9, like most great inventions, was born out of necessity. No radio station in Baltimore was playing alternative rock! Indie 97.9 is not your typical radio format or your typical radio station. We play a ton of music from many genres that were relatively untapped by radio until now. We play everything from Post Punk (Gang of Four, Public Image Limited, Joy Divison), to early alternative (R.E.M., The Cure, Talking Heads), Britpop (Stone Roses, Blur, Ride), Punk (The Clash, The Descendents, The Ramones), as well the whole spectrum of latest alternative and Indie Rock sounds and any other great music being made out there that doesn't get the attention from radio that it deserves.