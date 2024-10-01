Hits 93 Toronto is Canada's Biggest Radio Station, hosting hours of original content, with an emphasis on letting the music speak for itself.
Hits 93 Toronto is proud to host #1DHour every day 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET, with numerous programs throughout the day that zero-in on different music genres, including Indie/Alternative and Pop/Top 40.
Hits 93 Toronto's Schedule:
12 a.m.: Chillout
3 a.m.: Heyday
6 a.m.: Morning
9 a.m.: Anthems
12 p.m.: One Direction
1 p.m.: Late Brunch
4 p.m.: Ones to Watch
5 p.m.: You're New
8 p.m.: One Direction
9 p.m.: Our Little Secrets