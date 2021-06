Hit FM Zlatoust 101.8

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ (0) Thank you, but we were unable to process your rating. Please try it again later.

add </> Embed

Hit FM plays only 100% hits of the past 15 years. Daily optimism and positive mood with international and Russian hit music.

Hit FM plays only 100% hits of the past 15 years. Daily optimism and positive mood with international and Russian hit music.