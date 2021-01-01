Our Website works only partly with Internet Explorer. Please use Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Eros Radio™ Is The First European Radio dedicated to senses: emotions expressed through the music. Chillout, R&B, Easy Listening, Ambient.
Italy / Chillout, Ambient
About EROS RADIO EUROPE

Eros Radio™ Is The First European Radio dedicated to senses: emotions expressed through the music. Chillout, R&B, Easy Listening, Ambient. Eros Radio™ Europe is the Sense of Senses: from the syncopate rithms of Bossa Nova, to the resounding voices of Electro Tango, up to Acoustic Pop and all contaminations of Jazz. Eros Radio™ is a trip towards the enveloping sonorities of pleasure. Eros Radio™ Europe is the first one trasmitting passion through mixed technologies: AM Stereo from Luxembourgh and by Webcasting, for all Europe and Mediterranean Countries.

