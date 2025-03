Download for free in the Play Store

Download for free in the App Store

Listen to Energiya Zhizni - The Energy of Life in the App

We are the noncommercial project and we are broadcasting russian, serbian, romanian and other music of various genres.

About Energiya Zhizni - The Energy of Life

We are the noncommercial project and we are broadcasting russian, serbian, romanian and other music of various genres. Our web radio station created in 2010 and constantly develops