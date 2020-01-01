Radio Logo
71 Stations by NRJ

Energy K-Pop
Bern, Switzerland / Pop
Energy Party Hits
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy Pop
Bern, Switzerland / Pop
Energy Rap
Bern, Switzerland / Rap
Energy Red Session
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy Reggae
Bern, Switzerland / Reggae
Energy Relax
Bern, Switzerland / Pop
Energy R'n'B & Hip-Hop
Bern, Switzerland / R'n'B
Energy Star Night
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy Strassenrap
Bern, Switzerland / Rap
Energy The Studio
Bern, Switzerland / Chillout
Energy Summer
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
Energy User Charts
Bern, Switzerland / Top 40 & Charts
Energy Work out
Bern, Switzerland / Hits
NRJ Finland Dance
Helsinki, Finland / Electro
NRJ Finland Extravadance
Helsinki, Finland / Alternative
NRJ Finland Fitness
Helsinki, Finland / Electro
NRJ Finland Lounge
Helsinki, Finland / Chillout
NRJ Finland Running
Helsinki, Finland / Electro
NRJ Kids
Paris, France
Energy Fresh
Stockholm, Sweden / Hits