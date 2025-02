Kaj Marx' unique blend of DEEP HOUSE, ELECTRO, HOUSE CLASSICS and BOOTLEGS continues to be the perfect recipe for a night you won't soon forget.

About effect® exclusive mix by Kaj Marx

DJ since 23 years and played in various clubs, off-locations and fashion events worldwide. His unique blend of DEEP HOUSE, ELECTRO, HOUSE CLASSICS and BOOTLEGS continues to be the perfect recipe to make his audience dance and have a night they won't soon forget.