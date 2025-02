Listen to effect® The Chedi Muscat Mix by DJ AA in the App

DJ AA started DJing at clubs in Boston in 2005, and went on to play at clubs in India (Prive in Mumbai 2008 and 2009, Manre & Ivy in Delhi 2008), London (Amika & Aura) and Dubai. AA is currently the Music Consultant and DJ for The Chedi Muscat where they host exclusive events at the hotel's 103-metre Long Pool, the lengthiest in the Middle East.