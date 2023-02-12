Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
ZlatoustRussiaRockPopTraditional music80sAutomotiveRussian
Dorognoe Radio, the Traffic Radio for all good things that exist on the road. A true companion on the path of life.

About Dorognoe Radio Zlatoust 91.0 FM

Dorognoe Radio, the Traffic Radio for all good things that exist on the road. A true companion on the path of life. Hits from the mid 80s and 90s, modern pop music, songs from Soviet movies, ballads, drinking songs, Italian pop music, disco, soft rock and also news, traffic informations, weather forecasts and much more.

Station website

