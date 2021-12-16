Radio Logo
DISCONET.FM

DISCONET.FM = 24/7 non-stop soul, funk and disco classics. | 24/7 live disco webradio | groove to the finest beats on the web.
New York City, USA / 70s, 90s, 80s, Electro
DISCONET.FM = 24/7 non-stop soul, funk and disco classics. | 24/7 live disco webradio | groove to the finest beats on the web.

DISCONET.FM = 24/7 non-stop soul, funk and disco classics. | 24/7 live disco webradio | groove to the finest beats on the web. We play all the greatest hits of the 80's disco music including the most representative genres of the era like Funk, Groove, Hi-NRG, Eurodisco and Italo, among other dancing styles of the 80's. Also, you will find those underground dancing melodies and the extended and rare tracks that were played in the most famous disco clubs of that time. We have all those, lost in time tunes, that you never thought to listen again.

