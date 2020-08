CNX GLOBAL RADIO plays various types of electronic dance music such as trance, indie dance, techno and house.

About CNX Global Radio

CNX GLOBAL RADIO plays various types of electronic dance music such as trance, indie dance, techno and house. It started broadcasting on January 2000. CNX GLOBAL RADIO is a listener supported and internet only streaming music radio, with no commercials sponsors and full time broadcasting. We play the lastest hits of electronic music.