Listen to ChuckU Keep On Chuckin' 70's in the App

ChuckU Keep On Chuckin' 70's: Playing all the super smash 70′s hits, sprinkled with funk, soul, pop, punk, rock, r&b, and disco.

About ChuckU Keep On Chuckin' 70's

ChuckU Keep On Chuckin' 70's: Roll out those bell bottom’s, and dust off those platform shoes. Back to the decade that brought us Disco. Playing all the super smash 70′s hits, sprinkled with funk, soul, pop, punk, rock, r&b, and disco. Every hour or so, this radio will be playing an extended version of one of the hit’s from the 70′s.