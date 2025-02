Celtic Fiddling and Dancing mixed with legacy tunes from the great Celtic musicians like the Clancy Brother, Rovers and Dubliners.

Celtic Dance at Ye Ol Celtic Pub combines two great Celtic Radio channels into one. Celtic Fiddling and Dancing mixed with legacy tunes from the great Celtic musicians like the Clancy Brother, Rovers and Dubliners. Pull up a chair and a glass of Guinness to remember the way Celtic music was meant to be played.