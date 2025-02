The Bossa Nova Breakfast takes you on a relaxing trip to the sun-drenched beaches of Brazil.

About Bossa Nova Breakfast

The Bossa Nova Breakfast takes you on a relaxing trip to the sun-drenched beaches of Brazil -- mixing warm tropical breezes with the carefree sounds of Bossa Nova, Samba & Brazilian Jazz! We feature classic and contemporary Bossa Nova by Jobim, Joao Gilberto, Sergio Mendes, Stan Getz, Elis Regina, Charlie Byrd, Sylvia Telles, Lisa Ono, Rosa Passos, Bebel Gilberto, Celso Fonseca and more.