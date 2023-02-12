Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Listen to BMC - Black Music Collector - The Funklopedik Radio in the App
Listen to BMC - Black Music Collector - The Funklopedik Radio in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomeRadio Stations
BMC - Black Music Collector - The Funklopedik Radio

BMC - Black Music Collector - The Funklopedik Radio

Radio BMC - Black Music Collector - The Funklopedik Radio
Radio BMC - Black Music Collector - The Funklopedik Radio

BMC - Black Music Collector - The Funklopedik Radio

(5)
add
</>
Embed
We are vinyls collectors since the early s70, and now with your funklopedik radio, you can listen with us to all our wide FUNK collection.
NancyFranceFunkSoulR'n'BFrenchEnglish
We are vinyls collectors since the early s70, and now with your funklopedik radio, you can listen with us to all our wide FUNK collection.

Similar Stations

About BMC - Black Music Collector - The Funklopedik Radio

*** WEBRADIO *** *** BMC the Funklopedik Radio depuis 2009 !!! *** We are vinyls collectors since the early s70, and now with your funklopedik radio, you can listen with us to all our wide FUNK collection. Funk, Boogie, Disco-Funk, P-Funk, Talk Box, Old school rap... anytime, anywhere. This is MASTERFUNK radio 24/24 hrs 7/7 days. *** Ultimate Funklopedik Groove Database iBooks *** Since the late '90s we've been searching to the ideal formula to share and protect all the informations regarding black music artists. After furthers attempt, we've finally opted for this actual iBook project. You will thru our forthcoming and already existing volumes get in your hand, an unvaluable source of informations of all "Black" Artists from the late '40s to nowadays. This only the beginnings...qnd we expect to enrich your knowledge every years.

Station website

Listen to BMC - Black Music Collector - The Funklopedik Radio, DASH Bump & Grind and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

BMC - Black Music Collector - The Funklopedik Radio

BMC - Black Music Collector - The Funklopedik Radio

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store
About the app

Radio stations that might interest you

Top 5

Trending

Popular