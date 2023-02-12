About BMC - Black Music Collector - The Funklopedik Radio
*** WEBRADIO ***
*** BMC the Funklopedik Radio depuis 2009 !!! *** We are vinyls collectors since the early s70, and now with your funklopedik radio, you can listen with us to all our wide FUNK collection. Funk, Boogie, Disco-Funk, P-Funk, Talk Box, Old school rap... anytime, anywhere. This is MASTERFUNK radio 24/24 hrs 7/7 days.
*** Ultimate Funklopedik Groove Database iBooks ***
Since the late '90s we've been searching to the ideal formula to share and protect all the informations regarding black music artists. After furthers attempt, we've finally opted for this actual iBook project. You will thru our forthcoming and already existing volumes get in your hand, an unvaluable source of informations of all "Black" Artists from the late '40s to nowadays. This only the beginnings...qnd we expect to enrich your knowledge every years.