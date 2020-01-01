Radio Logo
Bilbo Hiria Irratia 96.0 FM: A Basque radio station, mainly focused on social and cultural issues, with World Music, Reggae, Jazz, Classic and Rock.
Bilbao, Spain / Rock World Reggae
About Bilbo Hiria Irratia 96.0 FM

Bilbo Hiria Irratia 96.0 FM: A Basque radio station, mainly focused on social and cultural issues, ranging from hourly news, magazines and talk shows to specific programs on sports, filmmaking, literature, new technologies, science, education, travel, Basque improvised verse making (bertsolaritza) and programs targeted at children and youth. As for music, the radio offers diversity and quality. Some of our programs are specialized on World Music, Reggae, Jazz, Classic, or Rock music, while some others are more eclectic.

