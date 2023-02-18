Radio Balistiq
Community radio station based in Châteauroux in Indre broadcasting especially musical programs with varied playlists.
About Radio Balistiq
Radio Balistiq is a community radio station based in Châteauroux in Indre which broadcasts thematic programs, especially with musical character and also offers listeners a great playlist of varied style.
